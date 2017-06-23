Urruti scores, FC Dallas ties Dynamo 1-1 in Texas Derby (Jun 23, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 59th minute and FC Dallas tied the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Friday night in the Texas Derby.

Scored his ninth goal of the season and 10th goal in his last 16 games. Michael Barrios got behind the defense for a through ball and passed it back to the top of the box for Urruti’s deflected shot.

FC Dallas (6-3-7) has won six of the last 10 games with three draws – including 0-0 on May 28 – against Houston (7-6-4).

Erick Torres opened the scoring in the 19th minute with his 11th goal. Adolfo Machado chipped the defense with a long ball and Torres won a one-one-one battle at the edge of the box for a sliding shot inside the far post.

Torres moved within two goals of Chicago’s Nemanja Nikolic for the MLS lead.