US airport stabbing investigated as terror; Canadian charged

A Canadian man from Tunisia accused of shouting “Allahu akbar” before wounding a Michigan airport police officer in a stabbing authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism remains in custody after appearing in federal court.

Amor Ftouhi is charged with committing violence at an airport following Wednesday’s attack in Flint. He appeared in court hours later to hear the charge. A bond hearing is set for next Wednesday.

A criminal complaint says the 49-year-old Montreal resident stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife after yelling “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

The FBI says Ftouhi said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

Neville was stabbed in the neck. He’s recovering at a hospital.

The Flint Journal, citing court officials, reported that Ftouhi is a dual citizen of Canada and Tunisia.