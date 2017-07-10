US Army soldier charged in killing of wife, NY state trooper after domestic dispute

A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing his wife and a New York state trooper after a domestic dispute Sunday night, police said.

Justin Walters, 32, was charged about 4 a.m. Monday with first- and second-degree murder. Walters surrendered to police without incident.

The state trooper, identified as Joel Davis, 36, responded to a call of shots fired at a home in Theresa, near the Canadian border, about 8 p.m. Sunday, New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said. Davis was approaching the home when he was shot once.

Walters’ wife, Nicole Walters, 27, was found dead inside the home after she was also shot.

A second woman, who lived in a shed on the property, was also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, WWNY reported.

Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at nearby Fort Drum, home of the 10th Mountain Division, police said.

Davis, of Evans Mills, graduated from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy on May 29, 2013, according to WWNY. He originally was assigned to the Troop D Watertown barracks before receiving his current assignment at the state police barracks in Philadelphia, just outside Fort Drum.

Davis is survived by his wife and three children.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Monday morning that “the entire New York family grieves” for Davis.

“Trooper Davis served as a member of the New York State Police for four years and his death is yet another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day in order to protect our communities and serve the residents of this great state,” the Democratic governor said.