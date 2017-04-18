US Capitol maintenance worker killed by falling tree branch

A maintenance worker at the U.S. Capitol has died after a large tree branch fell on top of him.

A statement from the Architect of the Capitol, Stephen Ayers, identified the man who was killed as Matthew McClanahan. The statement says McClanahan was working on an irrigation pipe on Tuesday morning when a branch fell from an American Elm tree.

Police and firefighters freed McClanahan from under the branch and he was taken to a hospital in what fire officials described as “very critical” condition. He later died.

Ayers says McClanahan “was a talented, dedicated pipefitter” and asks for prayers for his family, friends and colleagues.

U.S. Capitol police say grounds crews are removing what remains at the tree. A portion of Independence Avenue remains closed.