US citizen convicted in 2009 suicide attack in Afghanistan

A U.S. citizen has been convicted of participating in a failed suicide bombing targeting an American military base in Afghanistan.

A federal jury in New York City reached the verdict Friday in the case against Houston-born Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh.

Prosecutors say Farekh traveled to Pakistan on a mission to join al-Qaida and kill Americans.

They presented evidence that his fingerprints were found on a bomb that failed to detonate during a 2009 attack on the U.S. base.

The defense argued that the forensic evidence was too weak to convict the 31-year-old Farekh.