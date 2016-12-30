US Coast Guard searching for missing plane in Ohio

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane that took off from an Ohio airport on the shores of Lake Erie.

The small plane took off Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Coast Guard officials tell WEWS-TV that they received a report around 11:30 p.m. after air traffic control lost connection with the plane.

It was not immediately clear where the aircraft was headed or how many people were on board.

Officials have not yet released any additional information.