US Coast Guard suspends Hudson River anchorages proposal

The U.S. Coast Guard has shelved a contentious proposal that would allow oil barges to anchor at 10 locations along the Hudson River, an idea that faces stiff opposition from many riverside residents.

Coast Guard officials in New York announced Wednesday they had suspended “future rulemaking decisions” on plans to place the commercial shipping anchorages along a 70-mile stretch of the river from Yonkers to Kingston.

The proposal has been opposed by environmental groups and Hudson Valley residents who say allowing oil barges to anchor in large numbers poses a threat to the river’s ecosystem.

Shipping industry officials say safe places to anchor are needed when vessels must wait for weather improvement, icebreaking or other voyage factors.

The Coast Guard says it will review 10,200 public comments on the plan while assessing the proposal.