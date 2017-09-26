US commerce secretary strikes upbeat tone on Beijing visit

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says there was a good tone during his trip to Beijing to meet Chinese officials in advance of President Donald Trump’s visit later this year amid growing trade tensions.

Ross spoke Tuesday in Hong Kong, where he arrived after a stop in Beijing as part of a three-nation Asian tour. While in Beijing, he met with Premier Li Keqiang, the country’s top economic official, to prepare for Trump’s visit and a senior trade mission led by Ross expected in November.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the U.S. in April.

Ross said he hoped “goodwill that’s been built up between President Xi and President Trump will help to change the atmosphere.”

He added that “the tone, I felt, was pretty good.”