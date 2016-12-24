47.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, December 24, 2016
US consumer sentiment rises to highest level since '04

US consumer sentiment rises to highest level since &#039;04

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
40
A consumer carries shopping bags in a mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

A consumer carries shopping bags in a mall in Charlotte, North Carolina  (AP)

Americans are more confident in the economy than at any point in nearly 13 years, according to a closely followed survey that showed high expectations for growth during the new Trump administration.

The University of Michigan said Friday its monthly index of consumer sentiment rose 4.7 points from a month earlier to a reading of 98.2 in December, reaching the highest level since January 2004. A measure of consumer views on the current state of the economy rose healthily while a measure of their expectations for growth in the future climbed even more quickly.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 98.7 this month.

Richard Curtin, the survey’s chief economist, said an unusually high number of consumers reported high expectations for the policies of President-elect Donald Trump compared with consumer expectations of previous incoming presidents.

Mr. Trump, a Republican, has pledged to reduce regulations on businesses and toughen the nation’s trade stance against foreign countries such as China to give domestic companies a stronger edge in the global marketplace.

Click here to read more at The Wall Street Journal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB