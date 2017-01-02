45.5 F
US Customs and Border Protection outage frustrates travelers

A U.S. Customs systems outage sparked long lines and frustrated flyers at airports around the country Monday night as holiday travelers returned home.

Significant delays were reported at airports in Atlanta, South Florida, and Boston where travelers took to social media to show their frustration.

A CBP spokesperson confirmed the temporary outage to Fox News and said they were taking “immediate action” to resolve the issue.

