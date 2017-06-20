US Dept of Ed: Delaware education plan needs revision

Delaware is one of three states whose plans to become compliant with the Every Student Succeeds Act were denied by the Department of Education. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has been a vocal proponent of local authority, and her team apparently designed the application to only ask for bare minimum information on the states plans.

However, her department took issue with Delaware’s plan for a few reasons: the state did not set goals that were “ambitious” enough, as only half to two thirds of students would be labelled proficient by 2030. Second, Delaware added science and social studies test results as “academic indicators”, while the department thinks that only reading and math scores count under ESSA definition. The state also gives schools a menu of options to measure college and career readiness, since not all schools in DE provide AP courses or vocational training; Dept of Education says all schools must use the same measure of career readiness. Finally the state combines racial and ethnic subgroups into a “super-subgroup,” which is frowned upon in ESSA. The state now has a week to address the issues and re-submit a new plan.

“We spent a year developing our plan with the support and input of a comprehensive group of stakeholders,” says Delaware DoE spokesperson Alison May. “We look forward to re-engaging with them to prepare answers and updates that will meet the requirements of federal authorities and the needs of our local community.”