US DOJ joins lawsuit against local medical company

US Department of Justice is pursuing a false claims lawsuit against a local MRI provider. The lawsuit alleges the company, Orthopaedic and Neuro Imaging LLC submitted false claims for Medicare reimbursement. Acting US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss says fraudulent billing schemes harm taxpayers and create needless risks for patients. ONI operates independent diagnostic testing facilities throughout Delmarva and Prosecutors allege the company would administer contrast dye to patients during MRIs without proper supervision from a doctor, and then bill the government for it.