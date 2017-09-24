US drone strike on ISIS camp in Libya kills 17 militants, military says

American forces on Friday conducted six precision airstrikes in Libya against an ISIS camp, killing 17 militants and destroying three vehicles, the military said in a statement.

The camp, located about 150 miles southeast of Sirte, was used by ISIS to move fighters in and out of the country; stockpile weapons and equipment; and to plot and conduct attacks.

ISIS and Al Qaeda have taken advantage of ungoverned spaces in Libya to establish sanctuaries for plotting, inspiring and directing terror attacks; recruiting and facilitating the movement of foreign terrorist fighters; and raising and moving funds to support their operations.

The terrorists have sought safe haven and freedom of movement in Libya to launch external terror attacks in neighboring countries, and their operatives in Libya also have been connected to multiple attacks across Europe.

While Libya has made considerable progress against ISIS, the terrorists have tried to take advantage of political instability there to create safe havens in parts of the country, the statement said.

“The United States will track and hunt these terrorists, degrade their capabilities and disrupt their planning and operations by all appropriate, lawful and proportional means, including precision strikes against their forces, terror training camps and lines of communication, as well as partnering with Libyan forces to deny safe havens for terrorists in Libya,” said the U.S. military.

America remains “committed to maintaining pressure on the terror network and preventing them from establishing safe haven.”