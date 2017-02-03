US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test.

The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump tweeted Friday that “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how `kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”