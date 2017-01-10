17.2 F
US hits British member of Islamic State's 'Beatles' cell

By FOX News -
WASHINGTON –  The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a British member of an Islamic State cell dubbed “The Beatles” who Washington says has conducted executions of hostages.

The State Department says Alexanda Amon Kotey is one of four members of the cell that has beheaded about two dozen hostages.

Victims included American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and American aid worker Peter Kassig.

The department says that Kotey likely engaged in executions and torture, including electronic shock and waterboarding, and recruited several British nationals to IS.

The sanctions freeze property Kotey may have in the U.S. and prohibit Americans from any transactions with him.

