US job openings, quits rise, pointing to modest hiring ahead

U.S. employers posted more jobs in November and quits also rose — signs that job gains and wages may increase in the months ahead.

The Labor Department says the number of available jobs rose 1.3 percent in November from October to 5.5 million. That’s below a post-recession peak of 5.8 million in April. Hiring rose 1.1 percent to 5.2 million.

The number of Americans who quit their jobs increased 1.4 percent to nearly 3.1 million, the second-highest total since the Great Recession. Quits are generally a good sign that workers are confident enough to leave their positions for new jobs. Rising quits can also point to higher pay, since most people take new jobs with bigger paychecks.

The figures echo last week’s jobs report, which showed employers added 156,000 jobs.