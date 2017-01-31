US-led coalition delivers armored vehicles to Syrians fighting ISIS

The U.S.-led coalition delivered armored vehicles to Syrian Arab fighters to aid in the fight against ISIS, a military spokesperson confirmed to Fox News – however, the delivery had been in the works for “some time [and is] not new policy,” despite earlier reports Tuesday.

Although the spokesperson said the recent transfer was the first time “such vehicles” were exchanged, the official said it was merely “the exercise of existing policy.”

Reuters had reported earlier Tuesday that the U.S.-led coalition had “boosted support” for Syrian fighters in the days since President Trump was inaugurated.

“The Reuters report inaccurately implied that U.S. weapons were transferred to Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces,” the Baghdad-based U.S. military spokesperson told Fox News.

“There has been no change to current policy. The Department of Defense only provides training and material support to the Syrian Arab Coalition,” the spokesperson continued.

A Syrian Democratic Forces alliance spokesperson told Reuters the vehicles were a “significant improvement” in U.S. support. The SDF official attributed that to Trump taking office.

