US-led coalition service member dies in Iraq

BAGHDAD –  A service member in the U.S.-led coalition battling the Islamic State group has died in a “non-combat related incident” in Iraq.

A statement from the U.S. military said the service member was killed on Monday, without providing further details. It did not identify the individual or give a nationality.

According to the Pentagon, there are 4,815 U.S. troops in Iraq, including special operations forces. They are mainly providing logistical and other support to Iraqi combat forces, but have been operating closer to the front lines as part of a massive operation to retake the IS-held city of Mosul.

