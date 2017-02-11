US Masters champion Danny Willett takes lead at Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday at the Maybank Championship to finish the day three strokes ahead of American David Lipsky heading into Sunday’s final round.

Willett had a 16-under total of 200 after 54 holes.

The 29-year-old Englishman seemed to be thriving despite unpredictable weather conditions at the Saujana Golf and Country Club, opening with three rounds of 67 or better for just the third time in his career.

”It was an up and down. I’d have taken 67 at the start of the day,” said Willett, who birdied the last two holes.

”I’m not sure what will win it to be honest, depends on if we pitch up and it’s flat calm. I think there’s a few guys that can go low if it’s windy like this. One or two under par is a good knock out there so I think it all depends on the weather tomorrow.”

Willett has not won a tournament since the 2016 Masters and has only three top-10 finishes since his win at Augusta.

Lipsky, looking for a first title since 2014, shot 68 Saturday in the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour.

”Just keep doing what I’m doing. I’m playing pretty well and giving myself opportunities,” said Lipsky. ”My last birdie before 18 was on 10, so I’m happy to have made that. Danny and I are friends and it’ll be neat out there competing.”