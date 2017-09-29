US military aircraft crash in Syria injures two

A U.S. military aircraft crashed in Syria on Friday, causing minor injuries to two service members, officials said.

Both service members were treated at a medical clinic and then released.

The aircraft was an Osprey, but officials declined to say if it was the U.S Marine Corps or U.S. Air Force version.

The incident happened at a coalition base at an undisclosed location in Syria, the official said.

“There is nothing to believe this was caused by enemy contact,” said the official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The aircraft was completely destroyed.

“It’s a total loss,” the official said.

It’s not clear what happened to cause the crash, which is under investigation.

“Something happened in the air causing the aircraft to go down,” the official said.

A separate official said: “It’s a miracle so few were injured.”

Two Marine aviators and an infantryman died when their MV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Australia on Aug. 5.