35.6 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Friday, December 23, 2016
US military says 28 al-Qaida militants killed in Yemen since September

US military says 28 al-Qaida militants killed in Yemen since September

By FOX News -
24

CAIRO –  The U.S. military says its airstrikes have killed 28 al-Qaida militants in Yemen since September.

Central Command said in a statement Thursday that the airstrikes took place between Sept. 23 and Dec. 13.

Army Maj. Josh T. Jacques, a spokesman, said the strikes “pressure the terrorist network and hinder their ability to attack the U.S. and our allies.”

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, as the Yemeni affiliate is known, has been behind a number of failed attacks on the U.S. homeland and is widely seen as the most dangerous branch of the global network.

The fight against AQAP has been complicated by Yemen’s civil war, which pits the government and a Saudi-led coalition against Shiite Houthi rebels and forces loyal to a former president.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB