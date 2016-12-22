US Ski Team to practice at Vermont's Burke Mountain

A Vermont ski mountain has been named a training site for the U.S. Ski Team.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2hdneCM ) Burke Mountain will soon host elite skiers from the eastern United States. They’ll also use a new indoor training facility at Burke Mountain Academy.

The 15,000-square foot training facility is named after Ronnie Berlack, a U.S. Ski Team member and graduate of Burke Mountain Academy who died last year in an avalanche.

Friends of Burke Mountain President Michael Sher says the addition of the U.S. Ski Team will make Burke Mountain more stable and attractive to potential buyers. Burke Mountain is operating under federal receivership after being accused of fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission.