US soldier killed in Afghanistan is identified

The Pentagon identified the U.S. soldier Wednesday who was killed in Afghanistan on Monday.

Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Alaska, was named as the fallen soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The soldier died from his wounds he received during an “indirect fire attack,” in the Helmand Province, the Defense Department said. Indirect fire is an attack with shells launched from a mortar.

U.S. SENATORS SAY NEW STRATEGY IS NEEDED TO WIN IN AFGHANISTAN

Kirkpatrick was part of the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas.

The Pentagon is investigating the incident.

WIDOW GOES AFTER MONEY CANADA WILL GIVE EX-GITMO PRISONER

As of July 3, 2017, 40 Americans have been killed in Operation Freedom Sentinel, according to the Department of Defense.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.