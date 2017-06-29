US stock indexes slide in late-afternoon trading; oil rises

U.S. stocks were on course for a lower close in late-afternoon trading Thursday as investors sold off shares in technology and most other sectors in favor of banks and energy companies. Utilities, real estate companies and other high-dividend stocks also fell as bond yields rose amid expectations of higher global interest rates.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,424 as of 3:33 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 130 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,324. The Nasdaq composite lost 82 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,152. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 12 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,412. The stock market was coming off its biggest gain in two months.

THE QUOTE: The shift out of the technology sector, which remains the biggest gainer this year, came as bond yields rose and investors bet central bankers may be ready to lift rates. That spurred many investors to shift from growth sectors, like technology, to value stocks, such as banks, said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank.

“It’s been a good day for energy and financials and a terrible day in particular for technology,” Davidson said. “To the extent that you’re going to be looking to put money into financials, into energy, you have to pull it from somewhere, and the sector that has done best so far this year is technology.”

TECH SLIDE: Technology companies continued to slide, led by semiconductor manufacturers. Advanced Micro Devices was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500, tumbling 65 cents, or 4.9 percent, to $12.58. Lam Research lost $6.20, or 4.2 percent, to $141.63. Digital storage company Seagate Technology fell $1.41, or 3.5 percent, to $38.77.

NOT RITE: Rite Aid slumped 26.4 percent after Walgreens Boots Alliance abandoned a bid to buy the rival drugstore chain following resistance from U.S. regulators. Walgreens will now buy more than 2,000 stores, three distribution centers and inventory in a new deal. Rite Aid fell $1.04 to $2.89. Walgreens gained 89 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $77.98. The termination of the Rite Aid buyout canceled a related asset deal involving Fred’s Pharmacy. Shares in Fred’s slid $2.64, or 21.4 percent, to $9.68.

DONE DEAL: Staples rose 1.6 percent after private equity firm Sycamore Partners agreed to buy the office supplies chain for $6.9 billion. Staples gained 16 cents to $10.09.

ILLUMINATING RESULTS: Acuity Brands jumped 10.5 percent after the lighting company’s latest quarterly earnings and sales exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Its shares gained $18.88 to $198.61.

BANKS BOUNCE: Financial sector stocks surged after the Federal Reserve said 34 of the biggest U.S. banks can buy back more stock and raise their dividends because their balance sheets are strong enough to bear a major downturn in the economy. The Fed’s announcement Wednesday afternoon marks the first time that all of the banks have passed their so-called stress tests, which were created after the global financial crisis of 2008.

Citigroup was up $2.15, or 3.3 percent, to $67.33, while Regions Financial climbed 67 cents, or 4.7 percent, to $14.76. Bank of America gained 59 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $24.47.

ECONOMIC SNAPSHOT: The Commerce Department said that the nation’s gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, increased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter. That’s better than the previous estimate of 1.2 percent and double the initial estimate of 0.7 percent. The upgrade reflects new-found strength in consumer spending and exports.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.27 percent from 2.23 percent late Wednesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.08 yen from 112.28 yen late Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1435 from $1.1382. The British pound rose to $1.2995 from $1.2929. European currency markets have been volatile in recent days after leading central bankers appeared to hint at a turn in monetary policy soon.

ENERGY: Oil prices closed higher despite paring some early gains. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 19 cents to settle at $44.93 a barrel in New York. Brent, the international standard, gained 9 cents to close at $47.63 in London. Wholesale gasoline held steady at $1.48 per gallon. Heating oil added 1 cent to $1.45 per gallon. Natural gas slipped 5 cents to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

METALS: Gold fell $3.30 to settle at $1,245.80 per ounce. Silver slipped 14 cents to $16.65 per ounce. Copper gained 2 cents to $2.70 per pound.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe veered lower. Germany’s DAX fell 1.8 percent, while the CAC 40 in France slid 1.9 percent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares lost 0.5 percent. In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5 percent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.1 percent.