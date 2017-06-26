US Supreme Court declines to take up 2nd Amendment case: A look at the California law

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review a California law restricting concealed carry permits.

After postponing the order multiple times, the nation’s highest court rejected a review of Peruta v. California. In the case, gun rights activists argued that a “good cause” requirement on concealed carry permits is too restrictive.

“At issue in this case is whether that [Second Amendment] guarantee protects the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his dissent. “Neither party disputes that the issue is one of national importance or that the courts of appeals have already weighed in extensively. I would therefore grant the petition for a writ of certiorari.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas in his dissent.

What is this case about?

At issue in this case is concealed carry and whether a county can define “good cause” to carry a weapon outside of one’s home as strictly as some California counties — specifically San Diego — do.

Edward Peruta and other gun owners reportedly attempted to obtain concealed carry permits in San Diego County, Calif. However, the sheriff’s department — which handles permit requests — requires a specific “good cause” to obtain the permits, Fox News previously reported.

That “good cause” must be more specific than just a general concern for wellbeing; a person must list a precise fear, such as domestic violence or carrying a large amount of money.

What were other rulings?

A three-judge panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 in 2014 that the policy stood in violation of the right to self-defense.

However, 11 judges in the same circuit later ruled 7-4 in a new hearing that the restrictions were permissible.

What’s next for this case?

The nation’s highest court hasn’t always been so willing to take up Second Amendment cases, Law Newz reported earlier this month. And this particular case has been rescheduled multiple times.

With the Supreme Court declining to review the case, the California law will remain in place.