US watched North Korea prepare for ICBM launch

U.S. officials watched North Korea prepare for the Tuesday launch of its first successful intercontinental ballistic missile, a well-placed senior U.S. official told Fox News – however, no anti-missile defense systems appear to have been activated to shoot down the rocket.

The U.S. had watched North Korea fueling the rocket prior to launch, the official said.

The missile fired on Tuesday is a new type of North Korean ICBM, which has yet to be named, Fox News was told. It uses liquid fuel – meaning the rocket takes more time to move and is less mobile than a missile that operates on solid fuel.

Given the apparent advance notice enjoyed by U.S. officials, it’s unclear why the Pentagon did not attempt to shoot the ICBM down with the U.S. missile defense shield components in the region. The missile flew 1,700 miles into space and was in flight for 37 minutes.

U.S. officials said the U.S. homeland was never in danger; however, U.S. and Japanese bases in Japan were well within range of the ICBM.

A Department of Defense official also said the North Korean missile flew “into busy airspace used by commercial airlines” without warning, adding to the peril North Korea’s neighbors were put in due to the test.

Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel . She joined FNC in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. You can follow her on Twitter at @JenGriffinFNC.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews