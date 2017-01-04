USADA hands Brock Lesnar one-year suspension for doping violations

The hits keep coming for former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for failing two drug tests ahead of his UFC 200 bout against Mark Hunt in July.

The suspension will be retroactive to the summer bout, meaning Lesnar will be eligible to return to competition n July 15, 2017.

The heavyweight had previously been suspended for one year and fined $250,000, 10 percent of his $2.5million purse, as part of a settlement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Lesnar (5-3, 1 NC) earned a unanimous decision win over Hunt.. This victory marked the former NCAA wrestling champion’s first professional fight since he announced his retirement back in 2011.

However, the UFC later announced Lesnar had been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping agency for a potential violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test from June 28. In a statement, the UFC revealed it was not aware of the potential violation until five days after UFC 200 took place in Las Vegas.

Not soon after Lesnar was flagged for another anti-doping violation, stemming from in-competition collection on July 9 ahead UFC 200.

It should be noted the NSAC overturned Lesnar’s win over Hunt to a “No Contest” as a result of his suspension.

Hunt, who’s been one of the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster when it comes to Lesnar’s drug tests, made it known he was seeking the entirety of Lesnar’s fight purse.

It was also revealed Lesnar had tested positive for the anti-estrogenic agent clomiphene, the same banned substance found in former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones, a former light heavyweight champion, was also a handed a one-year suspension. Both fighters will be eligible to return to competition in July 2017.

