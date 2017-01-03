USC Football Players Celebrate Rose Bowl Victory On Social Media

USC football capped the 2016 season with an incredible victory in the 2017 Rose Bowl, prompting celebrations from the team on social media.

It was a surreal night for USC football, erasing a two-touchdown deficit in the final minutes to win the 2017 Rose Bowl in stunning fashion.

Kicking a 46-yard field goal as time expired, Matt Boermeester sealed the improbable victory, which was the highest scoring game in the history of the Granddaddy Of Them All.

On the field right after the game-winning kick, the Trojans were joyous and emotional.

Here’s how USC’s players reacted to the win:

The moment after #USC won the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/X0XmmredmQ — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) January 3, 2017

More post-Rose Bowl moments from the field. pic.twitter.com/0vf2Arp4xR — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) January 3, 2017

Zach Banner understandably emotional pic.twitter.com/fynppD4xQ8 — Alicia de Artola (@PenguinOfTroy) January 3, 2017

The celebrations continued into the lockerroom and on social media:

The trophy and the quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/Yafky6TjV7 — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) January 3, 2017

All Glory To God 🙏🏾 without him none of this would have been possible #ForeverGrateful — Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 3, 2017

God got me y’all but thank you for the thoughts, concerns, and prayers! I love y’all & #FightOn — Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 3, 2017

ROSE BOWL WE DID THAT!!!! pic.twitter.com/KaUPG686kX — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 3, 2017

All the glory goes to GOD!!! — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 3, 2017

What a game, what a season! #FightOn — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 3, 2017

Three words: Rose Bowl Champs!! #FightOn ✌🏼🌹🏆 — Chad Wheeler (@ChadWheelerUSC) January 3, 2017

Rose Bowl Champs Baby — Biggie (@iman_marshall8) January 3, 2017

Thank you Trojan Family for an amazing 5 years!#RoseBowlChamp #FightOn — Jordan Simmons (@PaPaChubbs74) January 3, 2017

Big off season 😤 — 〽️ichael✌️Pittman Jr (@MikePitt_Jr) January 3, 2017

Rose bowl champs! — Khaliel Rodgers (@K_rodgers62) January 3, 2017

Great day to be a Trojan! #fighton#rosebowlchamps#blessed pic.twitter.com/i8OtqbWxqs — Jake Olson (@jakethesnakeo) January 3, 2017

No doubt it was a great day to be a Trojan and 2017 is shaping up to be a good year to be one too.

