USC Football Players Celebrate Rose Bowl Victory On Social Media

USC football capped the 2016 season with an incredible victory in the 2017 Rose Bowl, prompting celebrations from the team on social media.

It was a surreal night for USC football, erasing a two-touchdown deficit in the final minutes to win the 2017 Rose Bowl in stunning fashion.

Kicking a 46-yard field goal as time expired, Matt Boermeester sealed the improbable victory, which was the highest scoring game in the history of the Granddaddy Of Them All.

On the field right after the game-winning kick, the Trojans were joyous and emotional.

Here’s how USC’s players reacted to the win:

The celebrations continued into the lockerroom and on social media:

No doubt it was a great day to be a Trojan and 2017 is shaping up to be a good year to be one too.

