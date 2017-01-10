USC Football Players React To 2017 National Championship Game

By news@wgmd.com -
14

The 2017 National Championship Game delivered with an incredible finish between Clemson and Alabama. USC football players past and present were definitely watching.

After the heroics in the 2017 Rose Bowl, it was hard to believe that another college football game could match up but Clemson and Alabama were up to the challenge.

The Tigers ultimately raised the championship trophy, beating the Crimson Tide 35-31 on a last-second touchdown pass.

Here’s a look at how USC football players reacted to the action from start to finish…

Pregame predictions:

On Steve Sarkisian as Alabama’s offensive coordinator:

On the shot to the head Deshawun Watson took without a targeting call:

On Alabama stopping Clemson short on fourth-and-one:

On Bo Scarbrough’s first touchdown run:

On Alabama’s defense:

On the commercials:

On Scarbrough’s second touchdown:

After Scarbrough’s run:

On Alabama’s running back recruiting:

On the broadcast team:

After Clemson’s third quarter touchdown to make it 17-14:

On the game at 17-14:

On Reuben Foster’s third down stop of Watson, helicopter style:

On O.J. Howard’s long touchdown:

On pass interference on a long Clemson attempt:

On buff ref:

On predicting the outcome in the fourth quarter:

On Hunter Renfro in the fourth quarter:

On Deshaun Watson heading into the final minutes:

On Alabama’s comeback chances:

On Alabama’s ArDarius Stewart’s trick play:

On Jalen Hurts’ go-back-ahead touchdown:

On Mike Williams’ big catch on Clemson’s final drive:

On Clemson clock management:

On Clemson’s final play selection:

On Rose Bowl comparisons:

On CLemson’s game-winning touchdown and the win:

On next season…

More from Reign of Troy

This article originally appeared on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR