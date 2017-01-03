USC Podcast: Postgame Carcast on the Rose Bowl vs. Penn State (1/2)

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast episode to react the 2017 Rose Bowl, in which the Trojans beat Penn State 52-49.

This 43-minute carcast episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.

Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia open the podcast trying to make sense of the dramatic finish to the 103rd Rose Bowl in which USC erased a 14-point defecit in the fourth quarter, including 10 points in the final 80 seconds to win the game.

What led to the comeback? Who were the key contributors? What were the big moments? The RoT Crew breaks it all down while sharing perspective from being on the field for the sensational finish to the game.

This Rose Bowl victory is USC’s biggest win since _____________?

Talk about how important players like Deontany Burnett and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu were throughout the season.

