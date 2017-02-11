USC women upset No. 9 Oregon State, 70-50

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Sadie Edwards scored 17 points, Courtney Jaco had 15 and Southern California upset No. 9 Oregon State 70-50 on Friday night, snapping the Beavers’ seven-game winning streak.

Sydney Wiese had 17 points to lead Oregon State (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12). With two assists, Wiese moved within one of Leilani Estavan’s career record (577) for the Beavers.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for USC (13-11, 4-9). Kristen Simon added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans.

Valerie Higgins’ jumper gave USC a 52-40 lead with just more than five minutes left, and Oregon State could not catch up.

The Beavers will play No. 15 UCLA on Sunday. Oregon State’s only previous conference loss this season came against the Bruins, 66-56 at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 13.

Earlier on Friday night, Oregon defeated UCLA 84-75.