USDA, House agriculture staff stable after car accident

An Agriculture Department employee and two staff members on the House Agriculture Committee are in stable condition after a car accident in El Campo, Texas.

The staffers were taken to the hospital after the accident, which occurred following an event with farmers who had been affected by hurricane Harvey.

Statements from USDA and the committee say their car was in an accident with another vehicle.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, House Agriculture Chairman Michael Conaway and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller were in a separate car and were not injured.

Neither USDA nor the House panel released the names of those taken to the hospital.