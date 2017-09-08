USDA: Natural resource management support available to DE farms

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is now accepting applications from Delaware’s agricultural producers who want help improving their land’s natural resources. Farmers can apply for technical and financial assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Agricultural Management Assistance (AMA) program.

The programs help farmers plan and implement best practices to improve the quality of the soil, water, plant, animal, and air on agricultural land and non-industrial private forestland. Popular solutions include waste storage structures, heavy use area pads, planting cover crops, irrigation water management, poultry windbreaks and so on.

The first application cutoff date for fiscal year 2018 is October 20, 2017 for both EQIP and AMA. In FY 2016, Delaware approved 189 applications covering 30,640 acres for a total of $8.5 million.

To be eligible for program assistance, producers must have an eligible resource concern on their operation at the time of application.

To apply for financial assistance, contact your local USDA Service Center. In Sussex County, call 302-856-3990, ext. 3; in Kent County, call 302-741-2600, ext. 3; and in New Castle County, call 302-832-3100, ext. 3. Additional information on NRCS programs and services is available on the Delaware NRCS Web site at www.de.nrcs.usda.gov.