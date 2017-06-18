The USMNT typically changes jerseys every year and a new one was planned for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup So, is this star-studded leaked kit the new USMNT jersey? It’s similar to a training top that was leaked already and would be very different from the USMNT’s current home kit Look good, feel good, play good?
