Ustiugov, Nilsson win skiathlons on 3rd stage of Tour de Ski

OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) Sergey Ustiugov produced a big finish to win the 20-kilometer skiathlon and his third stage of three in the Tour de Ski on Tuesday.

Ustiugov, who already won the opening two stages, overtook former tour winner Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Dario Cologna in a final sprint to win the 10K classical-style and 10K freestyle cross-country race in 48 minutes, 40.4 seconds, leaving the Norwegian trailing by 0.6 seconds. Cologna was 1 second behind.

”On the last climb I felt the pace went down and I decided to attack. It was not planned. I reacted on the situation,” Ustiugov said.

The 24-year-old Russian increased his lead in the seven-stage tour to 29.5 seconds over Sundby. But his rival still leads the overall World Cup standings with 682 points, ahead of compatriot Finn Haagen Krogh on 455 and Ustiugov on 400.

”I made a mistake in the free technique lapping and took the wrong turn,” Sundby said. ”Today was all about fighting for bonus seconds.”

Earlier, Stina Nilsson of Sweden edged Jessica Diggins of the United States by two tenths of a second in the women’s 10-kilometer skiathlon.

”It was a perfect day for me. My shape was great, everything was perfect,” Nilsson said.

Nilsson, the world championship silver medalist, finished strongly to win the 5-kilometer classic and 5-kilometer freestyle race in 27:23.8, just ahead of Diggins. World Cup leader Heidi Weng was third.

Weng was 1.5 seconds behind Diggins but ahead of Norwegian teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla and American rival Sadie Bjornsen, who beat Nicole Fessel of Germany in a photo finish.

After three stages, Nilsson leads the Tour de Ski by 4.0 seconds over Weng, who stretched her lead in the overall standings to 786 points after 12 events. Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, another Norwegian, is second with 723 points.