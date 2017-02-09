UT Football: Tom Herman Unveils 2018 Recruiting Campaign

Tom Herman has unveiled the next big marketing campaign for Texas Football targeting 2018 recruits.

Prior to coming to Texas, Tom Herman’s vision for the University of Houston was “H-Town Takeover.” The marketing exploded for the Cougars and City of Houston. It also helped draw in big-time recruits like Ed Oliver during Herman’s second year in Houston.

Now, Herman has launched a campaign thinking ahead to his second year with the Texas Longhorns.

“Revolution 18” is Tom Herman’s message for current high school juniors who will consider playing for Texas next year.

Tom Herman Needs 2018 Message To Resonate

Tom Herman finished his first recruiting class at Texas on February 1. But, after a disappointing close to 2017 National Signing Day, Herman is really interested in his second class. He’ll get a full year to build relationships with potential players and let the message sink in.

In a tweet announcing the campaign, Coach Herman described the Class of 2018 as “Our Team. Your Time. The revolution is now.” The key to the marketing campaign is emphasizing Texas in the middle of a “RevolUTion.”

The accompanying message defines revolution as a “dramatic and wide-reaching change in the way something works or is organized or in people’s ideas about it.”

Coach Herman is big on branding and messages. This is part of what he wants to see changed in the Texas Football locker room and facilities.

As we noted earlier on Thursday, Tom Herman has big plans for bringing Texas up-to-speed with the other major college football powerhouses. Athletics Director Mike Perrin is on board because, well, he recognizes that Herman can reach 17 and 18-year-olds better than he can.

That’s why Herman is so focused on the 2018 recruiting class. He wants to build the team in his vision while at the same time Texas is upgrading its facilities.

Herman hopes this message resonates with current juniors who could be the building blocks for a National Championship. And, a Revolution.

