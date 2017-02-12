The Utah Jazz faltered in a big way on their home floor against Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics despite an All-Star effort from Gordon Hayward.

As the old saying goes, you can’t judge a book by its cover. As a matter of personal policy, I’d say that even extends to the opening chapters; sometimes the best reads are a slow burn. Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, for example, doesn’t quite have the same zip out of the gate as the musical version does with “Work Song.”

That said, the eventual outcome of Saturday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics more or less mirrored what was transpiring immediately after tip-off. Just one minute and 20 seconds into the contest, Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics were up 7-1 and the Jazz band was in a bad way.

“Look down, look down, you’re standing in your grave.”

In a match-up that pitted one of the league’s more dynamic offensive attacks against what is arguably its best defense, the hot-shooting Celtics dropped the hapless Jazz on their home floor, 112-104. It was a game that was even more lopsided than the final score indicates.

Utah never led, and despite scoring 39 points in the fourth quarter and making a last-minute push for the win, the Jazz never cut the deficit to less than six either.

Meanwhile, Boston hit nearly 60 percent of their field goal attempts, knocked down 13 three-pointers and led by as many as 23. Six Celtics players hit double figures in the game, led by Thomas, who scored 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting and hit four threes.

Still, even in defeat, Jazzman Gordon Hayward gave another All-Star performance. He finished with a game-high 31 points, hitting four threes, connecting on all seven of his free throw attempts and dishing out four assists. George Hill added 22 points, while Rudy Gobert registered a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Beyond that, well…the less said the better.

With the loss (their second in a row), the Jazz dropped to 34-21 on the season. They’ll have a chance for redemption against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

