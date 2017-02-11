Utah Jazz: Celtics Will Be Without Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder vs Jazz.

The Utah Jazz will face off against the Boston Celtics tonight, looking to even the season series 1-1. Boston will be without two key players in Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder.

Last month, the Utah Jazz fought in Boston, but ultimately fell to the Celtics, 115-104. Both Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder gave the Jazz problems all night long. Bradley had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, while playing his usual elite defense. Meanwhile, Crowder shot the lights out, finishing with 21 points and hitting 5-of-6 from three-point land.

When the teams close out their season series on Saturday, Boston will have to do so without the services of either player.

Bradley has been nursing an Achilles injury, and this will be his 13th straight game on the sidelines. As for Crowder, he’ll be missing his second straight game as he is dealing with a personal issue.

Both Bradley and Crowder are extremely productive for the Celtics. Bradley is averaging 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, while Crowder is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 boards per contest.

Marcus Smart and rookie Jaylen Brown will start in their places. Utah is going to have to keep an eye on Brown; he’s a high flyer, and has been playing well of late.

No Avery Bradley (Achilles) or Jae Crowder (personal reasons) tonight in Utah, says Brad Stevens. Crowder is expected to play in Dallas. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2017

The Celtics and the Jazz have both been hot as of late. Boston is coming in winners of eight of their last nine games. While Utah has won five of their last seven games and 11 of 15. So too have the team’s big guns, All-Stars Gordon Hayward and Isaiah Thomas, who will look to continue to burn the nets.

Utah will be without Rodney Hood once again, but should get George Hill back, who missed last game with toe soreness/rest.

The Jazz are looking for win number 35, as they attempt to solidify themselves as a top four seed in the West. The Celtics are coming in with a 34-19 record, and are right behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.

