Utah Jazz: George Hill OUT, Dante Exum Questionable For Raptors Game

Updating the status of George Hill and Dante Exum; the Utah Jazz could be lean on the guard line once again in their upcoming bout with Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors.

Entering the season, one of the biggest areas of strength for the Utah Jazz was undoubtedly length in the backcourt. Specifically at the point guard position, where George Hill and Dante Exum each boast 6-foot-9 wingspans.

In a league where quick, athletic guards have become the norm, it’s a luxury every team would like to have on the defensive end. Unfortunately, it’s also one the Jazz will likely be without when they take on Kyle Lowry the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

According to reports, Hill has already been ruled out of the game. He continues to recover after suffering a facial laceration and exhibiting concussion-like symptoms. The injuries occured when Hill caught a hard elbow from Phoenix Suns big man Alex Len last week.

George Hill is out again tomorrow against the Raptors. Dante Exum will be upgraded to questionable. — Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) January 4, 2017

Exum, meanwhile, is currently listed as questionable to play. The forner No. 5 overall pick has missed Utah’s last seven games with left knee tendinitis.

Even if he is able to go against the Raptors, minutes could be scarce as he works his way back into game shape.

The Jazz have been torn up recently by opposing point-men with Hill and Exum on the scratch list. In Tuesday’s road loss to the Boston Celtics, for example, Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points, hit 5-of-8 shots from three-point range and dished out 15 assists.

Not a banner night for de facto starter Shelvin Mack and back-up Raul Neto.

They’ll face an equally difficult task in Toronto. When the Jazz (sans Hill and Exum) played the Raptors on December 23, Lowry dropped 36 points on a blazing 15-20 performance from the field. Utah was outscored by 21 when he was in the game.

He was especially hard to handle during a 19-point fourth quarter.

While Mack and Neto have done their best to hold down the fort, it’s hard to expect them to miraculously hold Lowry in check the second time around. In other words, it could be another long night for the Jazz guard line.

The Jazz (22-14) and the Raptors (23-11) will go head-to-head at the Air Canada Centre on Thursday. Tip-off is at 5:30 MDT.

