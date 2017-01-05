Utah Jazz point guard George Hill has missed back-to-back games with a facial laceration and concussion-like symptoms.

When the Utah Jazz hit the court at the Air Canada Centre to take on the Toronto Raptors, they’ll be without starting point guard George Hill once again. He’s missed Utah’s last two games and is currently in the league-mandated concussion protocol.

However, Hill’s problems go beyond concussion-like symptoms. His potential return is also a matter of nutrition (or lack thereof).

The incident that put him out of commission — a stiff elbow from Alex Len during the New Year’s Eve showdown between the Jazz and the Phoenix Suns — gave the point guard a significant facial laceration.

The injury has apparently prevented him from getting the fuel he needs to perform.

According to reports out of Jazz shootaround on Thursday, the cut (which required in the neighborhood of 20 stitches) has made it difficult for Hill to eat solid food. Wednesday marked the first day he was able to consume something other than liquid or rice.

Concussion-like symptoms or not, a player can’t be expected to play if he’s unable to eat. Especially when that player is also expected to be on the floor in excess of 30 minutes per game.

It’s an issue that must be resolved before Hill can return.

In the meantime, his continued absence doesn’t bode well for Utah. In the team’s previous game against Toronto, Kyle Lowry dropped 36 points on the Jazz without Hill’s defense. His length will undoubtedly be missed on Thursday night when the Jazz battle Lowry and the Raptors once again.

On the plus side, it has been confirmed that back-up guard Dante Exum will be available to play in Toronto.

It’s hard to know what to expect from Exum after a lengthy absence due to left knee tendinitis. He hasn’t played since Utah’s December 20 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Nevertheless, his 6-foot-9 wingspan could come in handy against Lowry if he’s able to play meaningful minutes.

