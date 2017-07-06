Utah police K-9 shot and killed while apprehending wanted fugitive

A Utah K-9 named Dingo was shot and killed Thursday while attempting to apprehend a wanted fugitive.

The 7-year-old Belgian Malinois was gunned down by Torey Massey, 28, who was wanted for assault, theft and other charges.

Salt Lake City Sheriff Jim Winder said the tragic incident began overnight when a tip led officers to MillCreek, Utah where Massey was spotted. The suspect fled to a nearby gas station parking lot when officers arrived. Dingo was released to apprehend the fugitive, who then produced a gun and fired several shots, fatally wounding the K-9.

Dingo was rushed to a nearby veterinary office, where he was pronounced dead.

Massey was taken into custody and will likely face federal charges for possession of a firearm and state charges of killing a police canine.

Dingo served five years with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake and worked with Sgt. Chad Reyes since February 2013.

Dingo is the second UPD K-9 to be killed in less than a year.

A canine named “Aldo” was also killed in Millcreek trying to apprehend a fugitive in 2016.

