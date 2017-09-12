Utah teacher who quizzed students on their sex lives and drug use placed on leave

A Utah high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after giving students a questionnaire that scored them based on their sex lives and drug use, district officials said Monday.

The teacher gave juniors at Roy High School, about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, the 30-question survey as part of an “Adult Roles” course, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The course’s intention is to teach students about human relationships and financial literacy, Lane Findlay, a spokesperson for the Weber School District told The Associated Press.

The questionnaire was reportedly a quiz from an Ann Landers advice column from 1981 but officials have not immediately confirmed where it originated.

Some questions were: “Ever been kissed while in a reclining position?” “Ever made a member of the opposite sex cry?” “Do you drink alcohol or beer every day?” “Have you ever had sex without using a contraceptive?” “Have you ever slipped angel dust (anything) into someone’s drink?” And “Even though you are straight, would you go kinky to see what it’s like?”

At the bottom of the quiz was a score chart that ranked your responses. If you scored lower than a 10, you were considered “a nerd, just where you should be at your age” but if you scored over 104 then you were “hopeless and condemned.” Other ranges included “pure as Ivory soap and maybe a fruitcake,” “indecent” and “headed for serious trouble.”

“I was just in complete shock,” said parent Heather Miller, who said the questionnaire was invasive, judgmental and homophobic.

Miller said she learned of the assignment last week when her 16-year-old daughter came home with it and was dismayed at her “score.”

Miller said she complained to school officials about the questionnaire and could not believe teenagers would be expected to put their names on it and turn it in.

“It’s just alarming,” she said. “I really was concerned about the amount of kids who could take something like this and it would really get to them, just like it did with my daughter.”

Reilley Stringham, a student at the school, told Fox 13 that the quiz made her feel uncomfortable.

“Kids felt really insecure after taking that test​​,” Stringham told Fox 13.

Findlay said he did not believe the assignment “was any kind of malicious intent” but believed it was inappropriate.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Candace Thurgood has been placed on leave. Fox News has reached out to the district for a comment and confirmation.

Findlay said students had to receive parental permission in order to participate in the Adult Roles course but the district said parents did not consent to the survey.

“Officials from Weber School District and Roy High School want to extend our sincere apology to the students who were asked to complete this questionnaire, as well as their parents and we assure you this survey will not be used in the future,” the district said in a statement.

The district said federal and state laws bar surveys of student sexual or illegal behaviors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.