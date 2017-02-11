UTEP gets 7th league win, beats Southern Miss 80-50

EL PASO, Texas (AP) Dominic Artis nailed six from beyond the arc for 20 points as UTEP rolled to its most dominating conference win this season, drubbing Southern Mississippi 80-50 on Saturday night.

UTEP took a 41-31 lead into the locker room. They started the second half on a 25-9 run to go up 66-40 at the 11:22 mark. The Miners won the second half 39-19.

Artis was 7 of 14 from the field, had 10 assists and six rebounds. Omega Harris added 17 points with five assists and two steals for UTEP (9-15, 7-5 Conference USA) which has won seven of its last nine games. The Miners dropped conference leader Middle Tennessee 57-54 last Saturday before falling to Louisiana Tech 62-61 on Thursday.

The Miners had 22 points in the paint and 15 points off of eight Southern Miss turnovers.

Cortez Edwards led the Golden Eagles (7-18, 4-9) with 13 points.

