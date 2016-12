Utilities exchange traded funds, such as the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLU), are among this year’s best-performing sector ETFs, but much of that bullishness was seen in 2016’s early stages when investors overtly favored defensive, low beta sectors. In anticipation of higher interest rates, XLU and rival utilities ETFs languished on the basis that…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below