Valiant Nats save best for last, fall just short

Even as the Cubs have hovered around .500 this season, the Nationals are treating this four-game series as a measuring stick against the defending World Series champions. And this scene at Nationals Park is serving as a potential postseason preview, with the National League East winner currently slated to match up with the winner of the NL Central in October. And the opener certainly delivered the drama as the Cubs held off a furious ninth-inning comeback from the Nationals to hang on for a 5-4 victory Monday night.