Valley of the Suns has a Podcast!

We are very excited to announce that Valley of the Suns will now have a weekly Podcast where we discuss the most pressing topics of the week facing your Phoenix Suns.

As always we are dedicated to offering the most interesting and in-depth statistical analysis of the Phoenix Suns found anywhere and will be bringing this analysis into the Podcast. Nowhere else will you be able to fulfill your statistical desires as we break down and discuss the most interesting and unique information about the Phoenix Suns available.

We are also a fan-dedicated blog so not only will we be offering up our opinions as part of Suns Fandom, but we will also be answering your questions as well! Simply leave your questions in the comment box in the prior week’s podcast on ValleyOfTheSuns.com, and we will choose a few to read and answer in the following week’s ‘cast.

The Valley of the Suns podcast will be a growing enterprise and we will continually build upon and develop both how and where we present our podcast. As of now, we have only uploaded our first podcast on YouTube – A 2016 Year in Review – which you can find and listen to here. (Note – this podcast was recorded Sunday January 1).

Moving forward we will be uploading these to a traditional podcast site where you can download the podcasts to your media devices and listen to them there.

That information will be announced soon and will keep you all abreast of the situation as it develops.

As always, we love hearing from you! Leave your comments and questions for next week’s Podcast below!

