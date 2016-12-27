Like any kids on Christmas, the Valley of the Suns staff has a few Christmas wishes for the Phoenix Suns and the rest of their season.

Adam Maynes – Site Editor

My wish is for the Suns to make a trade. Or two. Or three. I am personally not a ‘tank for the lottery’ supporter. There is very little evidence that losing for a series of high lottery picks is a successful plan – especially in the short-term. I do not want a winning/competitive team by 2020 or so, I believe that Suns fans deserve competitive basketball sooner – and that it is possible sooner. The moment someone can wave a magic wand and make all lottery picks into stars with zero busts, is the moment I will accept the tank for lottery approach. In the meantime, the franchise needs to know exactly the kind of roster they want to build. Then trade for talent (and if there are players or coaches on the team that fans like but that does not fit the mold, do not hesitate to trade them too) and build a winning environment. With this environment the Suns will be more likely to attract the kind of talent in free agency to make themselves more competitive.

Kory Miller – Contributor

My biggest hope is that the Suns have some ping pong balls bounce their way come draft lottery time. This team needs a superstar prospect to group with Devin Booker and the 2016 rookies. I’m also hoping for Booker to play more consistently. He’s struggled at times in his sophomore season and his shooting is down a few points from his rookie year. I’d like to see him finish somewhere around 36% from 3-point land, and 45% FG overall. If he can continue to improve on letting the offense come to him and not forcing as many shots, he’ll begin to make the leap to near All-Star status quickly. Lastly, I’d like to see the 90’s Suns Black Alternate Uni’s make an appearance or two sometime next year.

Robert Neal – Contributor

• A real power forward.

• 10 more wins this year than last.

• The playoffs by 2020.

• Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight stay healthy in 2017.

• Alex Len learns to use his skyhook to devastating effect.

• Leandro Barbosa keeps drinking from the Fountain of Youth.

• Tyler Ulis, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss all become the players we hope they will be.

• Next year, the Suns draft NBA ready players instead of projects.

• Jared Dudley makes 10 slam dunks this season.

• The Suns will win all their remaining games against the Lakers this year.

• The Suns stay out of last place in the Western Conference.

• Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe make the All-Star team.

• Robert Sarver either sells the team, or stays in San Diego to run his bank.

• The Suns win a championship in my lifetime (Which is running out fast).

Brooks Ohman – Contributor

I’d like to see the rookies and young guys play more. If the Suns are gonna struggle, the young guys should get more reps to allow for development. Bender and Chriss, both being top 10 picks, definitely need more than 11 and 17 minutes per game each. Ulis and Len also need some more time as well. Playing around with the starters and rotations to see what the rookies can give the Suns will have long term benefits, especially if the current level of play is ceiling of the group the Suns have. The rookies playing more gives them a chance to make mistakes and carve out a identity for how they will play in the league and it can excite the fans more with highlight plays and out of no where games.

