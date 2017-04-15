Valtteri Bottas takes pole position in Bahrain

Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for Sunday’s Bahrain GP at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

It is his first career pole position. The Finnish driver will start ahead of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton after the Brit failed to improve on his time in the closing stages of Q3. Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo will start from the second row ahead of their respective Ferrari and Red Bull teammates Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

Nico Hulkenberg, Felipe Massa, Romain Grosjean and Jolyon Palmer round out the top 10.

While both Renaults made it into Q2, some teams and drivers weren’t as lucky with Daniil Kvyat, Lance Stroll, Pascal Wehrlein, Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso all failed to advance. For Wehrlein it was a solid qualifying performance having missed the opening two rounds of the 2017 season, while Alonso failed to turn a lap in Q2 due to a power unit issue.

A couple of names knocked out in Q1 were expected to start higher up in the field. Carlos Sainz found himself on a flying lap in the closing moments of the session that should’ve moved him up and into Q2. However, he suffered a loss of power at the end of his lap which brought his car to a halt on course. Yellow flags were waved and Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen were unable to improve on their laps. Sainz, Stoffel Vandoorne, Perez, Marcus Ericsson and Magnussen were all eliminated in Q1.

The Bahrain GP gets underway at 11 a.m. ET Sunday.