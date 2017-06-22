Van repossessed while girl, 7, sleeping inside

Police have a lot of questions for a mother and a tow truck driver after they say the driver repossessed a van, overnight -– with the woman’s seven-year-old daughter sleeping inside.
They say the call came as in as an abduction at 2:30 a.m. in West Philadelphia, at 45th and Chestnut streets.
The 26-year-old mom had told them she ran into her workplace for five minutes and then realized a tow truck had taken her van with her daughter away.
She called police. They caught up and pulled over the tow truck driver a few blocks away, at 50th Street and Woodland Avenue.
They found the girl sleeping in the back of the van. Mother and daughter were reunited.