Vance Joseph is reportedly the leader for Broncos HC job

The Denver Broncos have three reported head coach interviews lined up, one with Miami Dolphins DC Vance Joseph. He’s reportedly the leader for the gig…

Vance Joseph was once a strong candidate for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching position. Just about two years later, he’s once again on the short list of candidates to lead this Broncos’ team.

In fact, according to a report from Alex Marvez, the job of coaching the Denver Broncos is Joseph’s to lose:

#Dolphins DC Vance Joseph hasn’t interviewed 4 @Broncos HC job yet but I’m told his to lose. CU Buffs connection w/Broncos exec Matt Russell — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 4, 2017

Joseph, like Kyle Shanahan, checks about every box the Broncos are looking for in a new head coach. He is only 44 years old (seven years older than Shanahan) and was a defensive backs coach for three different teams from 2006-2015 before finally landing a defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos.

Back in 2015, the Cincinnati Bengals did not allow the Broncos to hire Joseph as their defensive coordinator, though he was their top choice after interviewing for the head coaching position. In 2016, Joseph signed on with the Dolphins to be their coordinator, and he’s been a key reason why Miami took over the sixth and final spot in the AFC playoff picture this year.

Joseph has ties in the Broncos’ front office having played college ball with Matt Russell at Colorado. Joseph was a backup quarterback for the Buffs and a pair of All-Americans, including Kordell Stewart. He played quarterback from a young age and moved to defensive back when he got to the NFL.

He knows all phases of the game well, and is obviously a very good candidate. You’ll read more about him in a column from Aric Manthey on Wednesday…

For now, we’re passing along this report. The Broncos have confirmed an interview with him, but the date is to be determined by the Dolphins’ success in the first round of the playoffs. They play in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Another huge factor here is that Joseph has a good relationship and respect for Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who is a free agent on the coaching market. Phillips has helped orchestrate one of the best defenses in recent memory. Joseph said Phillips has had the greatest impact on his coaching career:

“I would say Wade Phillips. Good, bad or indifferent, he was the same person every day. I never had a bad day with Wade. We won 13 games the first year in Houston, we won 12 games the second year and we won just two games the third year and he was the same person. He never wavered. His philosophies never changed. His standards never changed. I have so much respect for that man.”

If Joseph were to be hired in Denver, it would certainly bode well for their chances of also retaining Wade Phillips…

